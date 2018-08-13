Perez (2-5) allowed seven runs on 11 hits while striking out two across five innings as he was saddled with the loss Sunday against New York.

Perez gave up just one run through his first four innings of work, but he appeared to run out of gas in the fifth when the Yankees plated five runs. The 27-year-old lefty had allowed five runs over his previous three appearances heading into Sunday's series finale, so he certainly didn't have his best stuff in his latest performance. Perez has accrued an alarming 6.71 ERA and 1.96 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 57.2 frames in 2018, though he'll remain in the rotation moving forward.