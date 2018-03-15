Perez (elbow) will make his next start Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's still unclear if Perez will make his Cactus League debut or appear in another minor-league game at this point. While Perez believes he can be ready for the start of the season, the Rangers are expected to play it safe with the 26-year-old and keep him on the shelf to open the year. A more concrete timetable for Perez should emerge once he's able to make his Cactus League debut.