Rangers' Martin Perez: Scheduled to start Sunday
Perez (elbow) will make his next start Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's still unclear if Perez will make his Cactus League debut or appear in another minor-league game at this point. While Perez believes he can be ready for the start of the season, the Rangers are expected to play it safe with the 26-year-old and keep him on the shelf to open the year. A more concrete timetable for Perez should emerge once he's able to make his Cactus League debut.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...