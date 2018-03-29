Perez (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The move is retroactive to March 26, so Perez will be eligible to return to the mound for the Rangers' series finale against the A's on April 5 should he prove ready. The 26-year-old is set to toss five innings in a game with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, and if everything goes and planned, there's a chance he could be cleared to make his next start with the big club. In the meantime, Bartolo Colon is expected to serve as the team's fifth starter with Perez sidelined.