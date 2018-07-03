Perez (elbow) will make another minor-league start in the coming days, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This will mark Perez's third rehab outing as he continues to work back from a a right elbow nerve injury. The 27-year-old is hoping to return before the All-Star break, claiming that he's ready to go right now, but more will be known following his next start in the minors.

