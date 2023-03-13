Perez allowed one on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Team Venezuela's 5-1 win over Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday.

Perez was down early after giving up a couple of hits to Julio Rodriguez and Juan Soto, but the left-hander settled in and gave his teammates time grab a lead it would not relinquish. Perez is coming off a career year and will be a key piece of a rotation that looks like one of the best on paper with the additions of Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi.