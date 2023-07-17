Perez allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Sunday.

All three runs against Perez were knocked in by Steven Kwan. After a short outing versus Houston on July 3, Perez was skipped in the rotation before the All-Star break, and he was sloppy against a light-hitting lineup despite the extra time off. The southpaw now has a 4.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 62:36 K:BB through 96.2 innings over 18 starts. Perez is lined up for a tough home start versus the Dodgers over the weekend.