Rangers' Martin Perez: Sharp in loss to O's
Perez (2-4) took the loss Saturday as the Rangers dropped a 1-0 decision to the Orioles, giving up the game's lone run on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four.
The southpaw had been out since the end of April due to elbow trouble, but Perez was impressive in his return to the Rangers' rotation, throwing 61 of 91 pitches for strikes en route to his second quality start of the season. The 27-year-old has yet to post particularly useful numbers over a full season in the majors, but the team will still give him a regular turn in the second half given their lack of alternatives.
