Rangers' Martin Perez: Shifted to 60-day DL
Perez was moved to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
This is strictly a housekeeping move for the Rangers as it won't impact Perez's return date. The left-hander was put on the disabled list in late April and is expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next couple of weeks after tossing another successful bullpen session recently.
