Perez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks without recording a strikeout over 1.1 innings in a 12-11 loss to the Astros.

Perez needed 57 pitches to record just four outs Monday. He managed to work through traffic in the opening frame before the Astros cranked three home runs in the second inning, capped by Kyle Tucker's grand slam. The rough outing snapped a stretch of three consecutive quality starts for Perez. The veteran left-hander will look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend in Washington.