Perez allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the A's on Saturday.

This was just the second start of Perez's career with six-plus scoreless innings and two hits or fewer allowed, and Perez became the first Texas starter this season to record an out in the sixth inning or later, per play-by-play broadcaster Jared Sandler. Given his track record, Perez must still be considered a high-risk option. The onus is on Perez to show he can do this with some sort of consistency, and against better offenses.