Perez fired four innings and took a no-decision Sunday, yielding one run on two hits while striking out one in the win over Seattle.

Perez made a spot start Sunday and was relatively impressive, needing just 49 pitches to get through four solid innings. The 27-year-old has been better since getting moved to the bullpen in August but still owns a 6.13 ERA in 83.2 innings this season. Perez will likely remain in the bullpen for the rest of the year.