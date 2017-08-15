Rangers' Martin Perez: Spins another strong outing Monday
Perez (7-10) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two batters through six innings during Monday's win over Detroit.
Perez was coming off his best start of the season, so this was an excellent follow up, and he's now allowed just three runs through 14 innings over his past two outings. However, while the recent trend is encouraging, the 26-year-old lefty still owns an underwhelming 5.08 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5.7 K/9 for the campaign. He remains more of a flier than a go-to asset in the majority of settings. Perez lines up to face the White Sox at Globe Life Park in Arlington in his next start.
