Rangers' Martin Perez: Start pushed back
Perez will have his start pushed back from Sunday to Monday.
Perez was in line to start Sunday against the Orioles, but the Rangers opted to sign free-agent right-hander Drew Hutchison on Saturday and give him the start against the lowly O's. Perez will now pitch Monday against the Mariners.
