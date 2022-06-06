Perez allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Perez was solid, but the two runs against him were from Eugenio Suarez hits (solo home run, RBI single). The left-hander has now gone at least six innings in nine straight starts -- he continues to provide solid length, and this was the first time he's allowed multiple runs since May 10. Perez owns a sparkling 1.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 56:16 K:BB through 69.1 innings in 11 starts overall. He'll likely make his next start in Chicago against the White Sox next weekend.