Perez (9-4) gave up two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss in a 2-1 defeat against the Twins on Friday.

Perez pitched well on the road in Minnesota, racking up seven punchouts despite only garnering five swinging strikes. His five-pitch mix kept batters guessing and taking called third strikes. Despite being saddled with the loss, it was Perez's 16th quality start of the year. The runs he surrendered came on back-to-back solo jacks in the first inning off the bats of Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda. Perez is putting together the best season of his decade-long career and has a 2.8 Fangraphs WAR to go along with an ERA of 2.79. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at Colorado.