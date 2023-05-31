Perez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against Detroit. He struck out three.

It's the second time this year that Perez has failed to make it through five innings. The 32-year-old southpaw has struggled in May, pitching to a 6.91 ERA through five starts. On the season, Perez is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 44:20 K:BB across 61innings. Perez will look to right the ship in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Cardinals.