Perez (6-3) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings as the Rangers were downed 2-1 to the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw made only one real mistake, but Danny Jansen ripped it over the left-field wall in the fifth inning for a two-run shot. The quality start was Perez's sixth of the season, but he's also been prone to meltdowns lately, coughing up at least six runs in three of eight outings since the beginning of May -- a stretch in which he carries a 6.18 ERA. 1.58 WHIP and 28:17 K:BB through 43.2 innings. He'll try to avoid another collapse in his next start, likely to come next week on the road against the White Sox.