Perez (0-1) took the loss in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Rockies, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts in four innings.

Perez was doomed by a third inning during which he permitted five baserunners and two of his three runs. The good news is he pitched well enough otherwise, though he'll need to strike out more batters to truly make an impact in our game. He's tentatively lined up to pitch next against the Angels on Sunday.