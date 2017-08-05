Rangers' Martin Perez: Sunk by homer barrage Friday
Perez (5-10) surrendered seven runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.
It's only the second time this season the lefty has served up multiple homers in a game, but that's not to say Perez has been pitching well. He's now lost four straight starts, posting a 9.41 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 22 innings over that stretch, and only a lack of healthy alternatives is keeping him in the Rangers rotation at the moment. Things won't get any easier for him next Friday, when he faces the Astros in Arlington.
