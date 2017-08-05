Perez (5-10) surrendered seven runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.

It's only the second time this season the lefty has served up multiple homers in a game, but that's not to say Perez has been pitching well. He's now lost four straight starts, posting a 9.41 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 22 innings over that stretch, and only a lack of healthy alternatives is keeping him in the Rangers rotation at the moment. Things won't get any easier for him next Friday, when he faces the Astros in Arlington.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast