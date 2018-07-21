Rangers' Martin Perez: Surrenders 10 base knocks
Perez (2-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings, although he didn't factor into the decision Friday against Cleveland.
Perez was knocked around in the second inning, giving up three runs on four base hits. He was yanked from the game with one out in the fifth after tossing 105 pitches. Perez turned in a shaky performance coming out of the All-Star break, after turning in a stellar outing his previous turn through the rotation: he surrendered one run across seven innings against the Orioles. The 27-year-old will look to deliver a more effective start in his next outing, which is slated for Wednesday versus Oakland.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Sharp in loss to O's•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Activated and starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Coming off DL on Saturday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Expected back from DL next weekend•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Waiting on Saturday's bullpen session•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Could return next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...