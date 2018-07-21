Perez (2-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings, although he didn't factor into the decision Friday against Cleveland.

Perez was knocked around in the second inning, giving up three runs on four base hits. He was yanked from the game with one out in the fifth after tossing 105 pitches. Perez turned in a shaky performance coming out of the All-Star break, after turning in a stellar outing his previous turn through the rotation: he surrendered one run across seven innings against the Orioles. The 27-year-old will look to deliver a more effective start in his next outing, which is slated for Wednesday versus Oakland.