Rangers' Martin Perez: Surrenders three earned runs in season debut
Perez pitched 5.1 innings and earned a win Thursday against the Athletics, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out one.
Perez earned a win in his season debut and escaped the start without giving up a home run and surrendering only one extra base hit. However, he wasn't fooling many batters as he scattered 10 hits and generated only one swinging strike on his 76 pitches. He is working back from offseason elbow surgery so this likely isn't the best we'll see from Perez throughout the season, though strikeouts will never be a key part of his game given his career 5.46 K/9.
