Perez (2-6) took the loss Saturday as the Rangers dropped a 5-3 decision to the Giants, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

San Francisco jumped on the southpaw for four runs in the bottom of the first inning, punctuated by Brandon Crawford's three-run blast, but Perez was able to settle down and keep things from getting worse before hitting the showers after 79 pitches (44 strikes). Despite his 6.95 ERA, the Rangers have no better options for their rotation, so Perez will get the ball again next Saturday at home against the Twins.