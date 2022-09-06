Perez (10-6) took the loss against Houston on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over seven innings.

Perez bounced back nicely with a quality start after allowing five runs over five innings against the Astros six days ago. However, the southpaw was outdueled by rookie hurler Hunter Brown and was tagged with his second straight loss. Perez nonetheless lowered his season ERA to 2.82, which ranks seventh-best among qualified American League starters. Prior to this season, his lowest season ERA was 3.62 in 2013, so he's been one of the most pleasantly surprising starters in the majors this season.