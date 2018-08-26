Manager Jeff Banister is considering an option where a reliever opens the game on days when Perez is the starter, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The numbers indicate the Rangers may want to adopt this strategy when Perez starts. The left-hander has allowed 11 first-inning runs in 13 starts with opponents hitting .352 against him in the opening frame. Over Perez's last eight starts, the Nos. 1 and 2 hitters are a combined 7-for-15 (.467) with five extra-base hits and a sacrifice fly in the first inning. "It's an option," Banister said after Saturday's game in which Perez allowed four first-inning runs. "We've talked about it, and we're going to continue to have those conversations... The challenge for us was to give them four runs in the first inning. It seemed all the hits came on fastballs; we've got to be able to mix pitches." While the manager is considering the game-opener option for Perez, his last comment about mixing pitches may be the real culprit. Batters are raking against Perez's fastball early, hitting .583 off his four-seamer the first time through the order, per BrooksBaseball.net.