Rangers' Martin Perez: Throwing from flat ground
Perez (elbow) threw from flat ground Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Perez threw with a batting glove on his right (non-throwing) hand. He still hasn't thrown a bullpen session, however, suggesting he's still a ways away from a return. Austin Bibens-Dirkx figures to continue to fill in for Perez in the rotation.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Cleared to throw•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Likely facing extended absence•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Battling elbow inflammation•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Lands on disabled list Monday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Velocity, command issues in Sunday loss•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Makes changes to delivery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start