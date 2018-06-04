Rangers' Martin Perez: Throws bullpen Sunday
Perez (elbow) threw his second bullpen session Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Perez, a left-hander whose injury is to his non-throwing elbow, will have at least two more bullpen sessions before he starts throwing live batting practice. If all goes well, a rehabilitation stint will follow.
