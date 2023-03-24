Perez threw 73 pitches over four-plus innings Thursday against Kansas City minor leaguers, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Perez made his first appearance since returning from the World Baseball Classic, during which he threw just 3.1 innings over two weeks. The relative inactivity did not impact the left-hander's ability to build up for the regular season. He struck out eight and walked two before departing in the fifth. He'll make one more spring start, this time in the Cactus League, against Kansas City next Tuesday.