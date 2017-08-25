Perez (9-10) allowed seven hits over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Angels on Thursday. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

This was Perez's best outing of the season and he now has three quality starts in his last four turns, but he's also had six-, seven- and eight-run blowups within the past month. Martin has a bottom-three strikeout rate among qualified starters and remains far from a trusted fantasy option. He lines up to face the Astros in his next start.