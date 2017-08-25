Rangers' Martin Perez: Throws seven scoreless in win
Perez (9-10) allowed seven hits over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Angels on Thursday. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.
This was Perez's best outing of the season and he now has three quality starts in his last four turns, but he's also had six-, seven- and eight-run blowups within the past month. Martin has a bottom-three strikeout rate among qualified starters and remains far from a trusted fantasy option. He lines up to face the Astros in his next start.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Withstands shaky first inning to earn win•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Spins another strong outing Monday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Goes seven strong for sixth win•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Sunk by homer barrage Friday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Gives up season-high eight runs Sunday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Drops to 5-8 with loss to Fish•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...