Perez (11-6) gave up one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win in a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Perez continued his strong 2022 campaign with a quality start that ended the Blue Jays' three-game winning streak. Perez never got into any serious trouble and lowered his ERA to 2.77 with the outing. The veteran left-hander is in the midst of a career season and if he can continue to pitch the way he has, he will end the year with a sub-3.00 ERA for the first time. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at Tampa Bay.