Rangers' Martin Perez: To start season on disabled list
Perez (elbow) will begin the season on the disabled list but will be slated to start at Oakland on April 5, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Texas can place Perez on the 10-day DL retroactive to March 26, which would allow him to return for the series finale at Oakland. The 26-year-old has pitched five innings in both of his spring starts but the Rangers are looking to avoid rushing the 26-year-old back into major-league action, so he will spend the first week of the season on the DL.
