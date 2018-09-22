Rangers' Martin Perez: To start Sunday
Perez will draw the start Sunday against the Mariners.
Perez was moved to the bullpen at the end of August, but he'll get a spot start to close out the Rangers' weekend series. As a result, Adrian Sampson's outing will be pushed to Monday against the Angels.
