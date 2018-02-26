Perez (elbow) will throw a simulated game Tuesday and will start fielding work this week, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Perez is working his way back from offseason surgery to repair an elbow fracture. The initial recovery timetable would have had him missing the first month of the season, but he's reportedly been progressing ahead of schedule. A simulated game would be another step in that progress. His status for Opening Day is still up in the air, but this news makes it appear more likely that he'll be ready to go.