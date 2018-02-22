Rangers' Martin Perez: Tosses live BP session
Perez (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Perez continues to work his way back from right elbow surgery last December. The left-hander has been progressing just fine on the mound, sprinkling in a batting practice session amidst his bullpen work, but the team is still hesitant to let him field groundballs at this point. This is a situation to monitor throughout spring as his Opening Day status remains uncertain.
