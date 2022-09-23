Perez allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings Thursday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Perez allowed all three of his earned runs in the third inning after allowing four consecutive hitters to reach base with two outs. He's had a few blowup outings since the All-Star break but has still turned in six quality starts in his last eight outings. For the season, Perez has maintained an impressive 2.90 ERA with a 164:61 K:BB across 183.1 innings on the campaign.