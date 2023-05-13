Perez did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings against the Athletics. He struck out three.

Perez certainly improved on his last appearance, when he coughed up seven runs in 3.2 innings against the Angels. However, this still wasn't a great showing, and it was against a historically bad Athletics team (9-31). The southpaw has a generous 1.61 WHIP so far this year, but there is good reason to believe that he can turn it around. The 32-year-old veteran posted a 2.41 ERA across six starts in the month of April, so this could possibly just be a rough patch.