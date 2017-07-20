Rangers' Martin Perez: Unimpressive in loss to Baltimore
Perez (5-7) gave up five runs -- four earned -- on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over six-plus innings in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to Baltimore.
Things got a lot uglier after he left, but Perez made them plenty ugly on his own, digging an early hole and then unraveling entirely (thanks in part to bad defense) after coming out to start the seventh inning. Of course, starts like this from the 26-year-old lefty should be no surprise, as he's earned a reputation for striking out too few batters, walking too many, and relying on his groundballing ways to make up for that. Perez's formula clearly isn't working very well, as his 4.63 ERA and 1.62 WHIP will attest.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Picks up fifth win to start second half•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Prepping for July 14 start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Won't make Sunday start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Activated ahead of start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Expects to start Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...