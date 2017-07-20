Perez (5-7) gave up five runs -- four earned -- on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over six-plus innings in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to Baltimore.

Things got a lot uglier after he left, but Perez made them plenty ugly on his own, digging an early hole and then unraveling entirely (thanks in part to bad defense) after coming out to start the seventh inning. Of course, starts like this from the 26-year-old lefty should be no surprise, as he's earned a reputation for striking out too few batters, walking too many, and relying on his groundballing ways to make up for that. Perez's formula clearly isn't working very well, as his 4.63 ERA and 1.62 WHIP will attest.