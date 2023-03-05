Perez allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three over three innings in Saturday's spring start against the White Sox.

Perez was making his second Cactus League start and final one before jetting off to the World Baseball Classic. The left-hander bumped his pitch count to 55 pitches, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, and got all nine of his outs on groundballs (six) or strikeouts. The pitcher who averages more than three walks per nine innings during his career has yet to walk a batter in six spring innings. He also received a mouthful from old friend Elvis Andrus, who sent the pitcher on his way to the WBC with a two-run home run. Perez is expected to start Venezuela's opener against the Dominican Republic next Saturday and will be on a 65-pitch limit.