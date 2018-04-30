Perez allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

It was yet another poor outing for Perez, who has failed to reach five innings in three of his five starts. The left-hander thought a lower arm angle was a culprit in his early struggles and went over the top for six solid innings his last time out. Arm angle wasn't the problem Sunday. Perez's command wasn't there from the start, and he gave up three home runs -- that's seven allowed in 22.1 innings. Maybe most concerning: His fastball velocity was down 2 mph. This dip could be insignificant, but it could also be a sign of a physical problem. Perez had a abridged spring training due to an injury in his right (non-throwing) elbow and may have rushed himself back. The Rangers will have to figure it out in time for his next start, which will come Saturday or Sunday at home against Boston.