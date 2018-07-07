Perez (elbow) will be evaluated for a possible return to the Rangers' rotation when he throws a bullpen session Saturday, Tyler Fenwick of MLB.com reports.

Perez made his third rehabilitation start for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and then joined the Rangers, who are in Detroit this weekend, for Saturday's bullpen session. The pitcher is confident he doesn't need any more rehab starts, and manager Jeff Banister received good reports from his outing Thursday, when the left-hander allowed one run over 6.1 innings and ran his pitch count to 87 (58 strikes). "The report was that his stuff was good," Banister said. "It was sharp. The changeup played well for him. His sinker was there." If all goes well Saturday, Perez's five-day schedule puts him in line to start Tuesday in Boston.