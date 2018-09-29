Perez (2-7) got the loss against the Mariners on Friday, giving up five runs (two earned) on one hit over just 1.2 innings, striking out two and walking five in a 12-6 loss for Texas.

Perez just couldn't find the strike zone in this one, as he issued five free passes and threw 55 pitches before finding himself unable to make it out of the second inning. It's been tough sledding on the whole for the left-hander in 2018, as this blowup brought his ERA up to a bloated 6.22 and his WHIP up to 1.78 over 85.1 innings.