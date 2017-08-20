Perez (8-10) gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Perez stumbled out of the blocks, giving up five runs in the first, but he eventually settled in and the Texas bats were able to get all of those runs back and more against Derek Holland. The 26-year-old allowed just one run on two hits over his final five frames and snapped a streak of seven straight starts with at least one homer allowed. He lines up for a road start against the Angels his next time out.