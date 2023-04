Perez (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a 2-1 win over the Phillies. He struck out seven.

Perez was far from perfect Sunday, but he was able to dial up timely double plays and get strikeouts when he needed to. The veteran left-hander was stellar for Texas in 2022, posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 169:69 K:BB across 196.1 innings (32 starts), and he'll look to build off that in 2023.