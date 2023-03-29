site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Martin Perez: Works five innings Tuesday
Perez allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings in Tuesday's spring start against Kansas City.
Perez threw 70 pitches and another 15 in the bullpen in his final spring tune-up, per Dave Sessions of MLB.com. The left-hander is next scheduled to pitch Sunday at home against the Phillies.
