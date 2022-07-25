Perez (10-2) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over Oakland.

Perez fired four scoreless innings before the Athletics broke through with an RBI groundout by Nick Allen in the fifth. After taking a loss in each of his first two appearances of the year, the veteran southpaw is 8-0 with a 2.29 ERA across 17 starts. He's allowed two runs despite issuing seven walks over his last 12 frames. Perez will carry a 2.59 ERA into his projected road outing against the Angels next week.