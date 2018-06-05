Rangers' Mason Englert: Lands with Texas in fourth round

The Rangers have selected Englert with the 119th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Englert was picked ahead of high-school rotation mate Jonathan Childress, another touted arm who was viewed as a candidate to go in the first five rounds. During his senior season, the right-handed Englert saw his fastball jump a few ticks into the low 90s, and leaned on the offering along with a low-80s slider, curveball and changeup to amass 55.1 consecutive scoreless innings at one point, establishing a new Texas state record. Englert already possesses rare control and command for an 18-year-old, and at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds he also has the build to add more velocity. His commitment to Texas A&M created some signability concerns heading into the draft, though the fact Englert landed with an in-state organization might provide enough incentive for him to forgo college.