Rangers' Mason Englert: Lands with Texas in fourth round
The Rangers have selected Englert with the 119th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Englert was picked ahead of high-school rotation mate Jonathan Childress, another touted arm who was viewed as a candidate to go in the first five rounds. During his senior season, the right-handed Englert saw his fastball jump a few ticks into the low 90s, and leaned on the offering along with a low-80s slider, curveball and changeup to amass 55.1 consecutive scoreless innings at one point, establishing a new Texas state record. Englert already possesses rare control and command for an 18-year-old, and at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds he also has the build to add more velocity. His commitment to Texas A&M created some signability concerns heading into the draft, though the fact Englert landed with an in-state organization might provide enough incentive for him to forgo college.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start