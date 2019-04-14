Rangers' Mason Englert: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Englert underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Given the year-plus recovery timeline associated with Tommy John procedures, it's likely that Englert misses a decent chunk -- if not all -- of the 2020 season as well. A fourth-round selection in the 2018 first-year player draft, Englert has yet to debut in affiliated ball.

Our Latest Stories