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Rangers' Mason McConnaughey: Back in action after TJ surgery

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McConnaughey (elbow) has produced a 1.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 6.2 innings through his first three appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

The No. 115 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, McConnaughey didn't make his professional debut until June 26 of this year while he completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent the previous spring. The 22-year-old righty has looked sharp thus far in the ACL and could move up to Single-A Hickory shortly after the All-Star break.

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