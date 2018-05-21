Bush was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Bush was sent down earlier in the year despite a respectable 3.97 ERA. His 11:9 K:BB and 6.14 FIP indicated that all was not well, however. He seemed to get back on track with Round Rock, posting a 2.00 ERA and a 14:4 K:BB in nine innings. In a corresponding move, Kevin Jepsen was designated for assignment.