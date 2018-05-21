Rangers' Matt Bush: Back in big leagues
Bush was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Bush was sent down earlier in the year despite a respectable 3.97 ERA. His 11:9 K:BB and 6.14 FIP indicated that all was not well, however. He seemed to get back on track with Round Rock, posting a 2.00 ERA and a 14:4 K:BB in nine innings. In a corresponding move, Kevin Jepsen was designated for assignment.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...