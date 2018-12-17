Bush (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Rangers on Monday.

Bush has been with the Rangers for the last three seasons, recording a 3.35 ERA in 137 innings and spending some time as the team's closer in 2017. He underwent surgery to repair a partially torn UCL in September, a procedure that is expected to rule him out for the first half of the season. He'll have a chance to regain a bullpen spot once he recovers, though he'll be 33 years old by the time the season starts and his ERA dipped to 4.70 prior to his injury last season.

