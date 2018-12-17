Rangers' Matt Bush: Back with Texas
Bush (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Rangers on Monday.
Bush has been with the Rangers for the last three seasons, recording a 3.35 ERA in 137 innings and spending some time as the team's closer in 2017. He underwent surgery to repair a partially torn UCL in September, a procedure that is expected to rule him out for the first half of the season. He'll have a chance to regain a bullpen spot once he recovers, though he'll be 33 years old by the time the season starts and his ERA dipped to 4.70 prior to his injury last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...