Bush has thrown three scoreless innings over three outings for Double-A Frisco since coming off the injured list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The right-handed Bush has allowed one hit and struck out three. "He's up to 95-96, and his stuff looks good," assistant general manager Shiraz Rehman said. "He wants to be here, and we would love to have him back up here. We want to be smart about his health and make sure he is 100 percent ready to go." Bush underwent surgery last September to fix a partially torn UCL in his right elbow.